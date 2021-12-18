Wing Price Tops $21.43 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.32 or 0.08287382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.28 or 0.99908846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.