WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952 over the last three months. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $52.55 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

