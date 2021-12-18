WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,231 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Photronics worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Photronics by 76,952.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Photronics’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,400 shares of company stock worth $1,224,840. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

