WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 57,250 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 51.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MD stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.