WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.17

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,559,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,058,000 after buying an additional 48,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.