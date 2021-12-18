WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.17

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,559,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,058,000 after buying an additional 48,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.