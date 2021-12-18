Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 108,900 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total value of $29,850,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WDAY stock opened at $273.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,043.45, a P/E/G ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

