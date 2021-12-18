WOWswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $437,121.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.66 or 0.00020740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $437,121.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.58 or 0.08386309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,520.02 or 0.99839741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.