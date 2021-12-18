Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $91.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

