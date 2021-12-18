Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YNDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Yandex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

YNDX stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

