Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.66

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 30167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DBS Vickers lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

