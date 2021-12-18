YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in November

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,459,900 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 2,221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,599.0 days.

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

