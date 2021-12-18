Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.83. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

