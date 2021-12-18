YENTEN Trading Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. YENTEN has a market cap of $98,259.60 and approximately $59.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.86 or 0.08454564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00317621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.05 or 0.00930751 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00074843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00386717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00271107 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

