Yield Guild Games 1-Day Volume Tops $62.82 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $357.77 million and $62.82 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00011055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.86 or 0.08372840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,712.72 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

