Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $780,344.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $780,344.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

