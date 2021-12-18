Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $879.68

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 879.68 ($11.63) and traded as low as GBX 790 ($10.44). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.68), with a volume of 2,305 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 838.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 879.68. The stock has a market cap of £472.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

