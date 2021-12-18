Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 million to $2.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,909,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 639,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,981. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $396.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

