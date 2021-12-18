Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

CSTL stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. 376,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,807. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $369,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,764. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 68.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.