Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post $1.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.