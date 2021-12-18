Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $804.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.50 million and the lowest is $799.48 million. Energizer posted sales of $848.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 136.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after buying an additional 1,467,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 80.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,952,000 after buying an additional 413,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,454. Energizer has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

