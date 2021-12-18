Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report $72.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.60 million. Inseego posted sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

In other news, President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSG stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.25. 3,036,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,909. Inseego has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

