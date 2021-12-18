Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

