Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSBR. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,267. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.5327 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

