Zacks: Analysts Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE LAW traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. 1,305,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,089. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39.

In other news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,327,705 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,015 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

