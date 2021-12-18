Zacks: Analysts Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.47. IQVIA posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $267.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.40. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $272.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

