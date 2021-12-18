Zacks: Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTB. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. 800,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,213. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

