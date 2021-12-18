Zacks: Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.40. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $200.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.98. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.38.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

