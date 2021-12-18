Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $639.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $639.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $642.78 million and the lowest is $634.91 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 539,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $147.55.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.