Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $639.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $639.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $642.78 million and the lowest is $634.91 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.
In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 539,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $147.55.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
