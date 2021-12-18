Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CIR opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $516.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $43.20.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
