Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIR opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $516.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.