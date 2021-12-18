Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report $454.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.40 million. ePlus posted sales of $427.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $1,433,154. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 157.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 113.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 253.1% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $49.91. 674,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,646. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.