Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%.

GBNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $92.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

