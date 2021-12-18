Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.19). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 80,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,171. The company has a market cap of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.86. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

