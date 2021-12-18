Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $1.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.15. Tapestry posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

TPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,353. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

