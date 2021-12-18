Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.21 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $788.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 354.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

