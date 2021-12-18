Zacks: Brokerages Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. 10x Genomics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.45. 868,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,673. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $128.15 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.42.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $5,981,570.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,902 shares of company stock worth $42,165,262 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

