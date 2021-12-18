Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airsculpt Technologies.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

AIRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 954,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,070. Airsculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.