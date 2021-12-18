Zacks: Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce earnings per share of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $2.41. Danaher posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.08 on Monday, hitting $313.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,941,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.84 and a 200 day moving average of $299.62. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

