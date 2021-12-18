Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. GoPro posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $5,982,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GoPro by 65.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $2,742,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

