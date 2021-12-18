Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 194,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $18,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.