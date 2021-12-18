Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NovoCure reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.22 and a beta of 0.96.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 40.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

