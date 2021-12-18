Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.32. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $700,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $340.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

