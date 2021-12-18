Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Post $2.28 EPS

Analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.48. OneMain reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in OneMain by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OneMain by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,819,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OneMain by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period.

OMF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 2,077,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,164. OneMain has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

