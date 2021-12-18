Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) to Hold

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CLBT stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,353,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

