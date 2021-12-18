Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.30. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EuroDry will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Company Profile

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

