Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Numerous product introductions and enhancements of the existing products will drive revenues at Lincoln National. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees are expected to improve the profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The acquisition of Liberty Mutual's group benefits the business. It has positioned the company as a Group Benefits market leader. Divestment of its non-core and less profitable units will streamline its operations. The company's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Lincoln National's capital position also looks strong. However, high leverage remains a concern, which may weigh on the company’s balance sheet. Also, the new variants of COVID-19 might cause a spike in claims, which can adversely affect the margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.15.

LNC stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

