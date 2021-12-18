Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown acquired 12,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,757,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,368. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

