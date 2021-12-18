Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) to Hold

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

TASK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $48.46 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

