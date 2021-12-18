Zacks Investment Research Lowers AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VLVLY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.