Zacks Investment Research Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. The leading energy player recently acquired leasehold interests and associated upstream assets of Primexx Energy Partners. With the acquisition, the company has successfully expanded its Permian Basin operations. In the region, the company added more than 300 drilling locations, brightening its production outlook. Callon expects the acquisition to boost cashflows in the coming quarters. However, its debt-laden balance sheet is concerning. The company’s increasing lease operating expenses will likely hurt its profit margin in the coming quarters. Also, Callon has been reporting lower oil equivalent production volumes in the Permian Basin, which will affect its profit margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of CPE opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

