Zacks Investment Research Lowers Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Hold

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

BAP stock opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 55.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 43,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

